The Boston Bruins got on the board at the 8:19 mark against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

The B’s were on the power play when Frank Vatrano received a pass from Torey Krug and ripped a shot past Blues goaltender Jake Allen to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the play in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images