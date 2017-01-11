Grayson Allen Appears To Shove Florida State Coach In Latest Incident

Share this:

Tweet







Most players in a situation like this deserve the benefit of the doubt, but for Duke guard Grayson Allen, any benefit of the doubt went out the window a long time ago.

Allen has made more news for his on-court transgressions than anything else this season, with his ongoing tripping incidents eventually leading to an indefinite (one game) suspension earlier this season. In Allen’s second game back, it sure looked like he went for another trip, and now, it appears he’s moved on to something else: pushing and shoving.

Allen, who fell into the Florida State bench while trying to chase down a loose ball Tuesday night, certainly appeared to shove a Seminoles assistant coach on the bench.

The arms certainly do extend, and again, it’s not like anyone outside of Cameron Indoor is going to be in a position to defend Allen. It’s certainly plausible that Allen’s shove came out of frustration — it happened with Duke trailing by 14 points in the second half — but that obviously doesn’t excuse his actions, especially given his checkered past.

No. 9 Florida State rolled to a 88-72 win, improving to 16-1 in the process. Duke, meanwhile, has lost two of its last four games and is without head coach Mike Krzyzewski, as he recovers from back surgery.

Thumbnail photo via Melina Vastola/USA TODAY Sports Images