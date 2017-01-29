How To Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Online For Free (Live Stream)

Share this:

Tweet







The road to Wrestlemania 33 starts Sunday night at the Royal Rumble.

The card will be highlighted by the Royal Rumble match, as 30 men will fight for the right to headline Wrestlemania. The battle royal will feature some of the WWE’s best, including Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Randy Orton and Goldberg.

Aside from the Rumble, the card will feature four title fights. Cruiserweight champion Rich Swann will defend his title against Neville.

Raw’s Women’s Championship will also be up for grabs. Bayley will challenge Charlotte Flair in a single’s match for the title.

WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens will have his work cut out for him in a “no disqualification” title fight against Roman Reigns. There won’t be any chance of Owen’s good buddy Chris Jericho interfering with the fight, as he’ll be locked in a shark cage suspended above the ring.

Finally, John Cena will vie for his 13th WWE Championship when he takes on current champion AJ Styles.

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WWE Network

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports