If You Want To See Kia’s Super Bowl Ad, Just Ask Its Bot On Facebook

The methods presenting and viewing Super Bowl ads are getting crazier by the day.

Kia Motors on Tuesday announced it will release its Super Bowl LI commercial for the 2017 Niro on Wednesday through NiroBot, its chatbot for Facebook Messenger that presents information through automated conversation.

The ad, starring actress Melissa McCarthy, has been partially revealed by the automaker through two separate teasers, both of which feature McCarthy under duress in harsh climates.

Though Kia is the first brand to release an ad for the big game through a bot for Messenger, it’s not the only company utilizing the Super Bowl’s platform in a unique way. Ford recently revealed its Super Bowl ad alongside its new experimental demonstration centers, and Hyundai will shoot its ad while the game is being played and release it prior to the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy.

Kia thinks that its unconventional approach to releasing the commercial is mirrored by the uniqueness of its hybrid crossover.

“With its advanced technology and tremendous efficiency, the Niro sets a new standard in the market,” Michael Sprague, chief operating officer and executive vice president for Kia Motors, said in a news release. “And being the first bot for Messenger to debut a Super Bowl ad reinforces the idea that our newest crossover is like nothing consumers have ever seen before.”

This will be the eighth-consecutive year that Kia has featured an ad in the Super Bowl.