Josh McDaniels Explains Why He Turned Down 49ers Job To Stay With Patriots

Josh McDaniels will not be leaving New England after all.

The Patriots offensive coordinator confirmed Monday morning he had taken himself out of consideration for the San Francisco 49ers’ head-coaching vacancy to remain with his current team.

McDaniels, who also interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams earlier this month, explained his reasoning during a conference call with reporters.

“I was really impressed with (49ers CEO) Jed York … and the people that came from the 49ers organization,” McDaniels said. “They did a great job with their presentation. (I was) humbled to be included in that process, and at this time, it’s just best for my family and myself to remain here in New England, focus on this year’s playoffs and finish out the year however it turns out.”

McDaniels has been with the Patriots for 13 of his 16 seasons as an NFL coach and has won four Super Bowls with the team. He has been New England’s offensive coordinator since 2012.

The 49ers finished this season with the NFL’s second-worst record at 2-14. The Patriots went 14-2 and will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

“I’ve always said how grateful I have for this opportunity to work here for (Patriots owner Robert) Kraft and his family and coach under Bill (Belichick) with a lot of great guys on our staff and have the privilege to work with the players that we get to work with each day,” McDaniels said. “It’s a great opportunity. I’m very thankful to be here and very much looking forward to this week against Pittsburgh.”

