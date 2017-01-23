Manny Pacquiao Willing To Fight Conor McGregor If Floyd Mayweather Jr. Doesn’t

Share this:

Pac-Man is ready to go if Money isn’t.

Manny Pacquiao recently revealed in an exclusive interview with Fox Sports News 500 that he’d be willing to fight UFC champion Conor McGregor if Floyd Mayweather Jr. doesn’t want to.

“In boxing? In boxing (I would) but not in (UFC), just boxing,” Pacquiao said.

Mayweather and McGregor, of course, have been going back and forth on social media for a while, creating buzz about a potential megafight between the boxing legend and UFC superstar. It doesn’t seem like they’re making any headway, though, as Mayweather even called Dana White a “f—ing comedian” after the UFC president offered the fighters $25 million each plus whatever they agreed upon as far as splitting the pay-per-view revenue.

Now, would Pacquiao accept that offer? Who knows? We don’t even know if McGregor would accept that offer, seeing as how he once said he wanted $100 million to fight Mayweather. But it’s an interesting talking point in the wake of McGregor obtaining his boxing license in California.

“I didn’t see (the footage of McGregor sparring),” said Pacquiao, who also acknowledged he probably wouldn’t give McGregor much of a chance if the UFC champ ever fought Mayweather. “But if we are talking about Conor McGregor and boxing, it’s different. Boxing is different than MMA.”

We’ll have to wait and see how The Notorious feels about this latest development.

