NFL Network’s ‘GameDay First’ Crew Picked The Steelers To Beat The Patriots

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots routed the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, but members of NFL Network’s “GameDay First” didn’t see it panning out that way.

In fact, four of the five members of the panel picked the Steelers to come out victorious.

NFL Network host Melissa Stark, former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick, former NFL fullback Michael Robinson and Denver Broncos running back Justin Forsett all projected the black and gold to advance to Super Bowl LI. Judging by how the game played out, they probably feel pretty embarrassed about their picks.

Ironically enough, the lone member of the crew to choose the Patriots was former New York Giants offensive lineman Shaun O’Hara. O’Hara was a member of the 2007 Giants team that defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, spoiling New England’s perfect season.

The “GameDay First” crew will now have two weeks to mull over their prediction for Super Bowl LI. After both the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons dominated in their respective conference championship games, it certainly won’t be an easy choice.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images