Nintendo Switch Won’t Be Streaming Netflix At Launch, Anytime Soon

If you thought it was a foregone conclusion that the Nintendo Switch would offer Netflix and other video-streaming services, you were dead wrong.

Nintendo has confirmed that its upcoming home-gaming console will not feature any video streaming services once its released March 3, although they may be available in future updates, according to IGN.

“All of our efforts have gone toward making the Nintendo Switch system an amazing dedicated video game platform, so it will not support any video-streaming services at launch,” Nintendo said in a statement to IGN. “However, support for video-streaming services is being considered for a future update.”

We’re glad Nintendo is keeping its focus on games, but the decision to not feature Netflix on Switch at its launch surely will disappoint consumers who envisioned Switch being the center of their home entertainment.

The decision isn’t that surprising, though, as back in 2012 Nintendo planned video streaming apps for the release of the Wii U, but those services didn’t arrive until months after launch.

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo