Patriots Fan Brady Goodell’s Take On Deflategate Shouldn’t Surprise You

We were expecting Brady Goodell to take a centrist position in the Deflategate debate. That is until we learned where he lives.

Goodell, a Massachussets man who happens to share the names of the principle actors in the Deflategate saga, also is a New England Patriots fan. He shared Saturday with WBZ-Boston his opinion on Deflategate and hopes for the Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl.

“All Patriots fans are feeling the same way,” he said. “The whole DeflateGate thing was so bogus and such a witch hunt. To see them finish the deal and get it done and hand the trophy to Brady, that would be awesome.”

Stop the presses. A New Englander thinks Roger Goodell unjustly punished Tom Brady for his role in deflating footballs?

Goodell also told WBZ he regularly has to deny having any relation to the NFL commissioner.

“It’s really funny,” Goodell said. “Some people recognize it right away and ask to see my license, or someone will come from a back room if I’m at a store and say ‘What is his name?’ It’s drawn a lot of attention.

“I have to remind people it’s Brady Goodell, but no connection to the evil commissioner.”

Brady Goodell has a message for commissioner Roger Goodell. Watch his story tonight #wbz pic.twitter.com/qcxlBk8AfE — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) January 28, 2017

Brady Goodell’s Mass. credentials are in order.

