Patriots Notes: Captains Reflect On Malcolm Butler’s Rise To Stardom

FOXBORO, Mass. — Ahead of Super Bowl LI, much talk surrounding the New England Patriots has involved cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Butler, of course, was the hero the last time the Patriots were on this stage, his goal-line interception sealing a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

In the two years since that breakout game, Butler has grown into a No. 1 corner, a Pro Bowler and, this season, a second-team All-Pro. He’ll play a major role next Sunday in New England’s effort to slow down Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the rest of the Atlanta Falcons’ high-flying offense.

On Thursday, two Patriots captains gave their thoughts on Butler’s continued development and what he has meant to the Patriots.

“I think when you look at Malcolm, that’s one of the most unbelievable stories and journeys of the last 30 years in pro football,” special teams ace Matthew Slater said. “To go from a guy who was a tryout guy — not even a free agent — to that same year, (making) one of the best plays in Super Bowl history. I think the growth that he’s shown over the last couple of seasons has been tremendous.”

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, one of three All-Pros on the Patriots’ defense, concurred.

“A lot can be said about Malcolm,” Hightower said. “Just overall, his work ethic. The guy hasn’t changed from the first day being here –from arguably working to actually having a roster spot to being the No. 1 corner and being the guy and playing the way he has played. It has obviously been good — no, great — having him on this side and with us. I’m just looking forward to going out there in this Super Bowl and working with him.”

Asked for some insight on what Butler is like in the locker room, Hightower offered a simple comparison.

“Let’s just say he’s more of a me than a (Martellus) Bennett,” he said, referring to the Patriots’ outspoken and eccentric tight end. “He just kind of shows up to work and he has his jokes and stuff here and there but most of the time it’s just working hard, doing what he’s got to do, coming to work every day with his hard hat. We all have fun in our own ways, but I don’t think anyone can come close to Marty on that.”

That doesn’t mean Butler is all business, all the time, though.

“Oh man, he’s a lot of fun,” Slater said. “He’s a lot of fun in the locker room. You know those (defensive backs), they like to talk a lot. They keep us on our toes, they keep us laughing, and Malcolm is no different. He’s a great teammate. We have a lot of fun with him, so guys like that you’re thankful to have on your team.”

Some additional notes from Thursday:

— The Patriots have a number of Houston-area natives on their roster, for whom Super Bowl LI will be a homecoming of sorts. One of them is wide receiver Danny Amendola, who grew up just north of the city in The Woodlands, Texas.

“(It means) a lot of tickets being dished out,” Amendola said. “No, I’m really excited. It’s a great opportunity for us and my family, as well, so it’ll be fun.”

Amendola said he’s already squared away all of his friends’ and family’s tickets for the game so he can “put a couple weeks into focusing on football.” He didn’t put an exact number on how many supporters he’ll have in attendance, but he said it definitely will be more than he had at the Patriots’ last Super Bowl, which was played in Arizona two years ago.

The wideout said the fact he’ll be playing a Super Bowl just miles from his hometown hasn’t yet to fully sink in.

“I never thought about it until happened last week with the win (in the AFC title game),” Amendola said. “I don’t think it’s going to hit me until I get to Houston and smell it — the smell of Houston — smell the hot concrete. It’s going to be fun.”

After arriving at the Super Bowl site on Monday, the Patriots will practice next week at the University of Houston, the alma mater of rookie linebacker Elandon Roberts.

“It’s definitely going to be a real good experience,” Roberts told reporters, via MassLive.com. “I never thought I’d go out there again (for practice). It feels good … but it doesn’t matter where we practice. It’s the Falcons. That’s my main focus.”

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images