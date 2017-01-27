Patriots Practice Report: Nate Ebner Returns; Chris Hogan Catches Punts

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots special-teamer/safety Nate Ebner returned to practice Friday.

Ebner (concussion) was present as the Patriots held a walk-through in their Empower Field House. Ebner didn’t practice Thursday. He also wouldn’t have practiced Wednesday, according to the Patriots’ projected injury report.

Full practice attendance couldn’t be completed because the portion of practice open to the media was brief.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan arrived to practice early to practice catching punts from a jugs machine. Hogan hasn’t returned a punt in his NFL career.

