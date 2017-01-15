Ray Lewis Has Message For Tom Brady After QB’s Complaints To Referee

Ray Lewis had some choice words for Tom Brady on Saturday night.
Lewis, the former Baltimore Ravens All-Pro linebacker, was a focal point of the Ravens’ rivalry with the New England Patriots over the years, and apparently he’s willing to keep it going in retirement.
Brady got a little hot under the collar Saturday night in the Patriots’ AFC divisional-round game against the Houston Texans after taking a hit from Jadeveon Clowney that Brady seemed to think was a little late. He got off the ground and got in the face of referee Pete Morelli.
Lewis didn’t wait long to weigh in, taking to Twitter and firing off this hot take moments after the play.
It’s a questionable use of capitalization and a blatant disregard for punctuation, but you get the point.
Coincidentally, Brady did get his roughing the passer call … later in the game, at least, as officials got Clowney for a late hit on the Patriots quarterback.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP