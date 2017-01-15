Ray Lewis Has Message For Tom Brady After QB’s Complaints To Referee

Share this:

Ray Lewis had some choice words for Tom Brady on Saturday night.

Lewis, the former Baltimore Ravens All-Pro linebacker, was a focal point of the Ravens’ rivalry with the New England Patriots over the years, and apparently he’s willing to keep it going in retirement.

Brady got a little hot under the collar Saturday night in the Patriots’ AFC divisional-round game against the Houston Texans after taking a hit from Jadeveon Clowney that Brady seemed to think was a little late. He got off the ground and got in the face of referee Pete Morelli.

Brady arguing with Morelli pic.twitter.com/oquSDow7lk — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) January 15, 2017

Lewis didn’t wait long to weigh in, taking to Twitter and firing off this hot take moments after the play.

It's Called Football Brady — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) January 15, 2017

It’s a questionable use of capitalization and a blatant disregard for punctuation, but you get the point.

Coincidentally, Brady did get his roughing the passer call … later in the game, at least, as officials got Clowney for a late hit on the Patriots quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images