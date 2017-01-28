Red Sox Tickets For Most Single Games On Sale Saturday Morning At 10 A.M.

Share this:

It may not seem like it, but spring in Boston is right around the corner — and with it the start of the Red Sox’s 2017 season.

Single-game tickets for most 2017 Red Sox home games will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available online at redsox.com and by phone at 877-REDSOX9.

Fans will have access to all regular season home games with the exception of Opening Day and games against the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs. Those tickets, as well as table seating on the Right Field Budweiser Deck, will be made available via random drawing at a later date. Information about Green Monster tickets also will be announced at a later date.

Fans can purchase up to 12 single-game tickets per transaction. Mastercard is the preferred payment of the Red Sox, and fans who require ADA accessible seating also may call 877-REDSOX9. Hearing impaired fans may call the Red Sox TTY line at (617) 226-6644.

Boston’s 2017 campaign officially begins Feb. 14, when pitchers and catchers are scheduled to hold their first spring training work at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. The Red Sox open their regular season at home April 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

