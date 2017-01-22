Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s Press Secretary, Apparently Is A Huge Patriots Fan

Share this:

For the next four years, the New England Patriots will have at least one friend in the White House.

President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, apparently supports the Patriots. This tweet Spicer sent on Sept. 3, 2015, following Tom Brady’s then-victorious legal challenge against his Deflategate suspension suggests as much.

According to the Washington Post, Spicer is a Rhode Island native and attended Connecticut College, so his New England credentials are in proper order.

Trump repeatedly has praised Patriots coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady in recent months and counts them among his supporters. In an interview with the New York Times last week, Patriots owner Robert Kraft described Trump as a “wonderful friend.”

Trump and Patriots big shots haven’t explicitly stated their mutual support, but like Spicer’s tweet, it’s all but understood at this point.

