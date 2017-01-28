Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus At Australian Open, Sets Grand Slam Record

If Serena Williams wanted to enter tennis immortality, she’d have to go through her sister. And she did just that.
Serena Williams defeated Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 at the Australian Open final Saturday morning to capture her 23rd Grand Slam title, passing Steffi Graf for the most in the Open era. She needs just one more to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24.
Serena was fiercely competitive as always, but after match point, she shared an emotional hug with her sister, who at 36 became the oldest player to appear in an Australian Open final.
The two also exchanged some heartfelt words after Serena etched her name in the record books.
Serena’s record-setting night in Melbourne also earned her a special gift, courtesy of another sports legend. During an on-set interview with ESPN, Serena was presented with a special pair of No. 23 shoes from basketball legend Michael Jordan.
It’s safe to say Serena’s status as one of the greatest tennis players — and athletes, period — of all time is pretty firmly cemented.
Thumbnail photo via screenshot from YouTube/Australian Open TV
