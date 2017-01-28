Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus At Australian Open, Sets Grand Slam Record

Share this:

If Serena Williams wanted to enter tennis immortality, she’d have to go through her sister. And she did just that.

Serena Williams defeated Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 at the Australian Open final Saturday morning to capture her 23rd Grand Slam title, passing Steffi Graf for the most in the Open era. She needs just one more to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24.

Serena Williams wins her 10th Grand Slam title after turning 30. In the Open Era, no other woman has won more than 3. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 28, 2017

Serena was fiercely competitive as always, but after match point, she shared an emotional hug with her sister, who at 36 became the oldest player to appear in an Australian Open final.

The two also exchanged some heartfelt words after Serena etched her name in the record books.

"Serena Williams – that's my little sister! Congrats on 23, you mean the world to me!" –@VenusesWilliams #AusOpen — WTA (@WTA) January 28, 2017

"Venus you are my inspiration. She's the only reason that I'm standing here today." –@SerenaWilliams #AusOpen — WTA (@WTA) January 28, 2017

Serena’s record-setting night in Melbourne also earned her a special gift, courtesy of another sports legend. During an on-set interview with ESPN, Serena was presented with a special pair of No. 23 shoes from basketball legend Michael Jordan.

ESPN presents Serena Williams with a special box set & letter from Michael Jordan with the NikeCourt Flare AJ1 + a black and pink AJ1 pic.twitter.com/DfonrTInaC — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 28, 2017

It’s safe to say Serena’s status as one of the greatest tennis players — and athletes, period — of all time is pretty firmly cemented.

