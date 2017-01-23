New England Patriots

Tom Brady Reacts To Seventh Super Bowl Berth: ‘S—, You’ve Gotta Be Happy Now’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady didn’t mince words Sunday night when he swore on live TV while answering a question about how his New England Patriots played.

The quarterback typically is hard on himself and his team, even after big wins. But after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship Game to advance to play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Brady was nothing but smiles and S-words.

“Yeah, it was a good day,” Brady said. “I mean, we’re going to the Super Bowl, man. S—, you’ve gotta be happy now.”

The Patriots said they’ll take a night to celebrate their conference championship before preparation starts for the Falcons, who they’ll be playing Houston in two weeks.

