Tom Brady Reacts To Seventh Super Bowl Berth: ‘S—, You’ve Gotta Be Happy Now’

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady didn’t mince words Sunday night when he swore on live TV while answering a question about how his New England Patriots played.

The quarterback typically is hard on himself and his team, even after big wins. But after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship Game to advance to play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Brady was nothing but smiles and S-words.

“Yeah, it was a good day,” Brady said. “I mean, we’re going to the Super Bowl, man. S—, you’ve gotta be happy now.”

Tom Brady dropped an exclamatory expletive as he tried to put his emotions into words following Sunday's win. pic.twitter.com/ld80B8NQyu — NESN (@NESN) January 23, 2017

The Patriots said they’ll take a night to celebrate their conference championship before preparation starts for the Falcons, who they’ll be playing Houston in two weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images