Patriots Vs. Steelers Live: Score, Highlights, Analysis Of AFC Championship Game

8 a.m. ET: The New England Patriots are one game away from their ninth Super Bowl appearance, and winning won’t come nearly as easy as it did last week.

The Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. in the AFC Championship Game. Because the Patriots earned home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, the conference title game will be played at Gillette Stadium.

The Steelers will pose the biggest threat to the Patriots since the Seattle Seahawks came to Foxboro, Mass. in Week 10 and beat New England. The Patriots’ defense has a chance to silence critics by shutting down Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh’s offense. The Patriots ranked first in the NFL in points allowed this season, but they also played the league’s easiest schedule.

The Patriots listed seven players as questionable to play Sunday night: wide receivers Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola, tight end Martellus Bennett, running back Brandon Bolden, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive end Jabaal Sheard. There’s been no indication so far that any of those players will be out.

If all of them can play, it’s likely quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back D.J. Foster, offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle, cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Cyrus Jones and safety Jordan Richards will be healthy scratches. Wide receiver Michael Floyd could be the final inactive if Hogan, Mitchell and Amendola can play.

Stay here for updates and analysis throughout the game, which airs on CBS. Here are the Patriots’ keys to victory.

