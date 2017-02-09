Bucks’ Jabari Parker Suffers Second ACL Tear, Likely Out 12 Months

Share this:

Tweet







Jabari Parker just can’t catch a break.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat, the team announced Thursday. He’ll miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season, and his recovery is expected to take 12 months.

Parker’s injury initially was described as a left knee sprain after he landed awkwardly while driving to the basket.

Jabari Parker being assisted off floor with what appears to be a lower leg injury after the following play: pic.twitter.com/TXgfoWQNNw — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) February 9, 2017

It’s the second serious knee injury in just over two years for Parker, who tore the same ACL just 25 games into his rookie season in 2014.

The Bucks selected Parker No. 2 overall out of Duke in the 2014 NBA Draft, and he averaged 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during his rookie campaign before going down with an injury.

The 21-year-old had been in the midst of a breakout season in 2016-17, averaging a career-high 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for a promising young Milwaukee team. Now, Parker faces another extensive rehab process as he attempts to bounce back from two major injuries in a 26-month span.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images