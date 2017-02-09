Charles Oakley’s Arrest Is Perfect Fodder For NYC Tabloids’ Headlines

Share this:

Tweet







From the moment Charles Oakley was dragged out of Madison Square Garden, the New York tabloid newspapers were always going to have a field day.

That was clear Thursday when Oakley’s ejection and subsequent arrest on misdemeanor assault charges was front-page news in the Big Apple. The New York Post, The Daily News and Newsday each offered their best pun to entice readers to learn more about the wild scene involving the former New York Knicks fan-favorite.

Today's cover: Security drags Charles Oakley out of Knicks game in unreal scene https://t.co/1dO064rQsz pic.twitter.com/B7DkFU2j01 — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2017

Today's front page: CHARLES IS CHARGED https://t.co/ynH4nVottX

Knicks legend cuffed for MSG fight pic.twitter.com/N5TpVpOuKs — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 9, 2017

Security staff removed Oakley from the stands during the first quarter of New York’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Oakley blames Knicks owner James Dolan for the altercation.

The wild scene prompted reactions from across the basketball and sports world, including one LeBron James, who described Oakley’s actions as legendary.

While James apparently was as amused as anyone, the NYC tabloid headline writers’ clearly are the true professionals when it comes to describing shocking news with catchy puns.