Chris Long Goes Off On People Criticizing Choice To Skip White House Trip

Chris Long won’t be joining the Patriots on their trip to the White House to celebrate New England’s win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, and he doesn’t particularly care why you think he should go.

The soon-to-be free agent defensive end explained his choice to forgo the meeting with President Donald Trump on Feb. 10, but apparently, he’s still been hearing from detractors. So on Thursday night, Long took to Twitter to break down every reaction to his choice that he’s received.

Sorry dude. I appreciate your support of me as a football player, but I just don't get this tweet. https://t.co/TfmK7hbEmY — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"Respect the office" Ok birther theory guy — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"Stick to football" you don't look like a state senator yourself there bud. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"I hope they cut you" I'm a free agent. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"stop being self important. I'm no longer a fan" I'm self important but you thought this was important enough to bring to my attention, eh? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You just wanna be a cool lib" Actually I'm well aware the minute I believe something they don't, libs will hit me w this GIF pic.twitter.com/yvc9iBskvm — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You just wanna be a cool lib"

As a football player, liberals thought I was a living, breathing piece of steak before I agreed with them. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate the troops" The secondary focus of my foundation (out of two causes) is veteran support. Do your research. Also, not relatable. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate white people" You realize all humans that live in America should be concerned? Also that assumption says something about you. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate white people" Oh yeah, for sure. I despise them but I named my son (who is white) after an outlaw country singer. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"Stop believing the media." Dude I just saw you retweet Fox News. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You should go talk to trump if you want change" I'm skipping a photo op, not a congressional hearing. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

I think that's it but check this gem out. Bye for now! pic.twitter.com/4kyxRgG4bV — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

Long apparently was still hearing from people Friday, too, as he had this response for someone who suggested outlaw country singers wouldn’t agree with him.

It’s pretty hard to argue with that.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images