Chris Long Goes Off On People Criticizing Choice To Skip White House Trip

by on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 2:02PM
Chris Long won’t be joining the Patriots on their trip to the White House to celebrate New England’s win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, and he doesn’t particularly care why you think he should go.

The soon-to-be free agent defensive end explained his choice to forgo the meeting with President Donald Trump on Feb. 10, but apparently, he’s still been hearing from detractors. So on Thursday night, Long took to Twitter to break down every reaction to his choice that he’s received.

Long apparently was still hearing from people Friday, too, as he had this response for someone who suggested outlaw country singers wouldn’t agree with him.

It’s pretty hard to argue with that.

