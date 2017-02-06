Here’s How New England Papers, Tabloids ‘Celebrated’ Patriots’ Super Bowl Win

Share this:

It’s safe to say a few newspaper stories were edited during Super Bowl LI.

The New England Patriots looked dead in the water Sunday night, trailing the Atlanta Falcons by 25 points in the second half and 19 points in the fourth quarter. That’s when Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady helped engineer the biggest comeback in franchise history, leading New England to an improbable 34-28 overtime win at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl victory meant several headline changes (for the better) in the New England area. Here’s a roundup of the local papers, who went heavy on the dramatic Brady photos slipped in one shot at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

A look at Monday's front page #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ePpPk8koPy — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 6, 2017

The New York tabloids also weighed in, and they didn’t disappoint. Here are the front pages for the New York Daily News and New York Post, both of which made overt references to the Patriots’ Deflategate scandal.

Tomorrow's cover: Patriots stage furious rally to stun Falcons in Super Bowl LI https://t.co/H50w0o3n8y pic.twitter.com/bIjUhUzzCb — New York Post (@nypost) February 6, 2017

Some things never change.

