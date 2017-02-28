Julian Edelman Finally Shaves Beard Almost Month After Super Bowl Win

Share this:

Julian Edelman’s face is back.

Edelman decided not to shave as the New England Patriots marched toward their fifth Super Bowl title this past season, resulting in an extremely bushy beard that made him look more like a lumberjack than an NFL wide receiver.

The 30-year-old finally broke out the trimmers before attending Monday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden, though. He almost was unrecognizable while sitting courtside given how accustomed we’ve become to seeing Edelman rocking facial hair.

officially the offseason boyssss ✂️✂️✂️thanks @piniandco A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s been almost a month since the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5 in Super Bowl LI. With the weather around Boston being unseasonably warm recently, it’s no wonder the Patriots wideout finally went back to a more clean-shaven look.

Thankfully, from what we can tell, Edelman didn’t take a page out of teammate Tom Brady’s book with his hairstyle.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images