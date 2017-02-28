Tom Brady Wants To Know If He Should Revive This Absurd High School Haircut

Share this:

Tom Brady has taken some dangerous risks this offseason, and now he’s threatening to make another one.

The Patriots quarterback, who recently sent New England fans into a panic by apparently hurting his left shoulder while flying off a ski jump, took to social media Tuesday to suggest a bold hairstyle change.

First of all: We’re not totally convinced this photo, which supposedly comes from his days at Junipero Serra High School in California, isn’t photoshopped. Second of all: Nope. Don’t bring this back, Tom.

Brady is no stranger to unusual haircuts, of course — who can forget those flowing locks he rocked in 2010 and 2011? — but there’s a reason some ‘dos should be retired forever.

