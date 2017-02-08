Julian Edelman’s Reaction To Incredible Super Bowl Catch Was Amazing

Share this:

Julian Edelman’s remarkable catch late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI will go down as one of the most memorable plays in NFL history.

It helped the New England Patriots complete a comeback from down 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons to win 34-28 in overtime and secure their fifth Lombardi Trophy.

Edelman was mic’d up during the game, and Tuesday’s episode of “Inside the NFL” on Showtime captured the Patriots wide receiver’s reaction to making the iconic catch.

Edelman said Monday night on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that the catch was 70 percent luck.

