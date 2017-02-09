LeGarrette Blount Dedicates Patriots’ Super Bowl Win To Tom Brady’s Mom

Share this:

Super Bowl LI was one for the ages.

The New England Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, erasing a 25-point second-half deficit en route to a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The night was particularly special for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Aside from his record-breaking achievements in the game, Feb. 5 was an emotional night for Brady and his family.

Brady’s mother, Galynn, has been battling health issues, and it was unclear whether or not she would be able to make the trip to Houston. Luckily for the Brady family, she was in attendance at NRG Stadium to watch her son and the Patriots make history.

Following the incredible victory, running back LeGarrette Blount told the Super Bowl MVP’s mother that the Patriots pulled off the win for her.

LeGarrette Blount told Tom Brady's mother "this one's for you" after the Patriots won #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/VF2DaazHv6 — Adam London (@ALondon5) February 9, 2017

Blount wasn’t the only Patriots player motivated by Galynn Brady. At the start of the overtime period, wide receiver Julian Edelman approached his quarterback and said, “Let’s win it for your mom.”

And boy, did they win it.