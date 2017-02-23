NBA Rumors: Lakers Inquired About Paul George; Celtics Also Made Pitch

Share this:

The possibility of Paul George playing in his hometown looks like more than just a pipe dream.

The Los Angeles Lakers recently reached out to the Indiana Pacers to inquire about George’s availability, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported early Thursday morning, citing league sources. George, a Los Angeles native, reportedly has mulled signing with the Lakers when he becomes a free agent in summer 2018.

L.A.’s inquiry was nothing more than an “initial expression of interest,” per Shelburne. But it’s still significant, Shelburne notes, because it meant new Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson was discussing George with his former on-court rival, Pacers president and former Boston Celtics star Larry Bird.

Bird’s former club, the Celtics, also been attached to George trade rumors. And while some reports suggest the All-Star forward won’t get dealt, Shelburne confirmed via sources that Indiana invited the Celtics to make a pitch for George, as well.

In short: All eyes will be on George as Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline approaches, and two of the NBA’s most storied franchises should be monitored closely in their pursuit of the 26-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images