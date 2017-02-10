Patriots Free-Agent Outlook, Part 1: What To Do With Martellus Bennett, Malcolm Butler?

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots likely will look very different when they take the field for Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season.

The Super Bowl LI champs have some tough roster decisions to tackle in the coming weeks, as nearly two dozen of their current players are set to hit free agency when the league year opens March 9. In this two-part series, we examine the pros and cons of keeping each player.

This is Part 1. Check back Monday for Part 2.

Tight end Martellus Bennett

Pros: Bennett played well both alongside and in place of fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski, who’s expected back next season after undergoing his third back surgery. Bennett appeared in all 19 games (including playoffs), set a career high for touchdowns with seven and posted his highest yards-per-catch average (12.7) since his rookie season.

Cons: Though he didn’t miss a game, Bennett was banged up throughout his first season in New England, playing through knee, ankle and shoulder injuries. Also, as Bennett himself noted Sunday night, teams tend to overpay Super Bowl winners. The Patriots, however, are not one of those teams.

Running back LeGarrette Blount

Pros: Blount had the best season of his career, rushing for more touchdowns than any player since 2009. His 18 scores broke Curtis Martin’s single-season franchise record, and Blount also posted career highs in both carries and rushing yards.

Cons: He turned 30 in December, and running backs — especially big power backs like Blount — tend to break down around this age. Blount stayed healthy this season, playing in every game for just the second time in his career, but the Patriots can’t realistically expect him to do so again in 2017.

Running back Brandon Bolden

Pros: Core special teamer. Well-liked in the locker room, especially by quarterback Tom Brady.

Cons: Bolden was a complete non-factor on the offensive side of the ball, carrying the ball just once all season and catching two passes. The 27-year-old had 50-plus rushes in three of his first four seasons with the Patriots, but this year, he strictly played special teams, even before Dion Lewis’ midseason return from knee surgery.

Defensive tackle Alan Branch

Pros: Branch was arguably the most underrated player on the Patriots’ defense this season. He played in every game, posted career highs in tackles, pass breakups and run stuffs, and served as the veteran leader of a D-line that included two 22-year-olds in Malcom Brown and Vincent Valentine. Branch also recovered the fumble Dont’a Hightower caused with his strip sack of Matt Ryan, which proved to be the turning point of Super Bowl LI.

Cons: At 32, he’s already one of the Patriots’ oldest players.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler (restricted)

Pros: Butler easily was the Patriots’ best cornerback this season, not to mention one of the best players in the NFL at his position. He was a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro, and losing him would leave a massive hole in New England’s defense.

Cons: Cornerbacks can make huge money in the NFL, and it’s easy to envision a team overpaying Butler this offseason. He’s a restricted free agent, though, so the Patriots would have the right to match any offer sheet.

Fullback James Develin

Pros: As is the case with most fullbacks, Develin’s play rarely is flashy. But he had a solid bounce-back season, playing a career-high 501 snaps between offense and special teams after missing the entire 2015 campaign with a broken leg.

Cons: None, really, unless he comes in with some outlandish contract demands. It’s tough to imagine the Patriots getting rid of Develin. Head coach Bill Belichick loves him, and he’s one of the best fullbacks in the game.

Offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (restricted)

Pros: Fleming was a reliable third tackle this season behind starters Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon.

Cons: The starting O-line is set, and the Patriots might consider ditching Fleming if they can find a younger backup for less money. It seems likely the team will bring him back, though, and at least allow him to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Wide receiver Michael Floyd

Pros: Despite his DNPs in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LI, Floyd has tremendous upside, as he showed during his largely productive tenure in Arizona. The Patriots should be able to get him for a relatively reasonable price after his DUI arrest and subsequent release from the Cardinals a few months back, and re-signing him would keep intact their potential lethal receiving corps.

Cons: Another team could come to the same determination as the Patriots and try to outbid them for the wideout’s services. Floyd also only had one good game after New England claimed him off waivers in December, so there’s no guarantee he’d be an impact player next season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images