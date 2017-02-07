Patriots Super Bowl Parade Live Stream: Watch Duck Boats Roll Through Boston

Share this:

The New England Patriots are back from Houston after winning Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, which means it’s time to cue the duck boats.

The Pats are hitting the streets of downtown Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their historic win with a victory parade beginning at 11 a.m. ET. NESN is carrying the parade live beginning at 10:40.

If you can’t catch it on TV, though, you can follow along on NESN.com’s live stream below.

