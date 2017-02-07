New England Patriots Parade

Patriots Super Bowl Parade Live Stream: Watch Duck Boats Roll Through Boston

by on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 10:25AM
1,940

The New England Patriots are back from Houston after winning Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, which means it’s time to cue the duck boats.

The Pats are hitting the streets of downtown Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their historic win with a victory parade beginning at 11 a.m. ET. NESN is carrying the parade live beginning at 10:40.

If you can’t catch it on TV, though, you can follow along on NESN.com’s live stream below.

Click for Patriots parade route, parking information >>

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN