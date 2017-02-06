The Amount Of Records Set And Tied In Super Bowl LI Is Astounding

Share this:

HOUSTON — New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long was onto something when he said after Super Bowl LI, “We just made history. I mean, we absolutely, positively made history.” Because they did.

Here is the insane list of records set and tied in Super Bowl LI in which the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

It’s a pretty good glimpse into why Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are the greatest quarterback and head coach in NFL history, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images