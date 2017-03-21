Here’s Photographic Evidence Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jerseys Were Recovered

Share this:

OK, now there’s proof Tom Brady’s game-worn jerseys from Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI were recovered.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell tweeted pictures provided by the Mexican Attorney General’s office of the New England Patriots quarterback’s Super Bowl jerseys Tuesday.

Photos: Recovered Tom Brady Super Bowl jerseys (Source: Mexican Attorney General’s Office pic.twitter.com/MOVjyTWuXh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 21, 2017

There’s video evidence of the suspect, Mauricio Ortega from the Mexican news organization Dario La Prensa, stealing Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey from the Patriots’ locker room at Houston’s NRG Stadum. Ortega reportedly also might have stolen items from Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller after Super Bowl 50, too.

While much has been made of the resources poured into finding Brady’s jerseys, it’s probably also not worth turning a blind eye to a reporter stealing and hoarding hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Super Bowl merchandise.

Brady released a statement Monday on his jerseys being found, saying he hopes he can make “something very positive” come from the recovery. It will be interesting to find out what that means.

