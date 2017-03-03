NFL Rumors: Bills Interested In Trevor Siemian If Tony Romo Goes To Broncos

Share this:

We’ve reached the point in the NFL offseason where there are rumors based on other rumors.

Tony Romo has been one of the main storylines even before the season ended, as the Dallas Cowboys have to find something to do with the 37-year-old quarterback now that they seem ready to commit to rookie Dak Prescott. That likely means releasing or trading Romo, and the Denver Broncos have been pegged as a possible destination if that happens.

And it seems as though the Buffalo Bills could be interested in that scenario, too.

Benjamin Allbright, a reporter and radio host in Denver, reported Thursday that the Bills could have interest in current Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian if Romo lands in the Mile-High City. The 25-year-old threw for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 starts last season and would be familiar with the Bills’ offense, as offensive coordinator Rick Dennison was the OC in Denver just this past season.

That leaves the question as to what Buffalo would do with quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and Allbright reported that the Bills wouldn’t necessary part ways with him if Siemian came to town.

If everything goes according to the Bills’ plan, they’d definitely have to weigh their options. Taylor is the better quarterback, but if Buffalo picks up his 2017 option, the team will be on the hook for nearly $31 million in guaranteed money. Siemian, on the other hand, has a cap hit of $650,000 in 2017 and $720,000 in 2018.

The Bills have until March 11 to decide what to do with Taylor’s option.

