NFL Rumors: Browns Taking QB With No. 1 Pick Would Be ‘Major Shock’

All eyes will be on the Cleveland Browns at the 2017 NFL Draft. There’s no way they screw it up, right?

The Browns, of course, have this year’s No. 1 overall pick. And while Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett is the consensus top player on draft boards, it’s been rumored that Cleveland is “strongly considering” taking quarterback Mitch(ell) Trubisky to fill a dire need at QB.

But the Browns drew some attention Sunday by tweeting out a video of Garrett’s impressive 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter used the opportunity to throw cold water on the Trubisky-to-Cleveland rumors.

Any further questions? Would be a major shock to see Browns go QB at No. 1. https://t.co/4Tjnvy75Ht — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2017

Schefter also was the one who reported the New England Patriots won’t trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. The Browns would figure to be a top suitor for the backup quarterback, but Schefter appears convinced that Garoppolo won’t get moved, and that Cleveland won’t use the No. 1 pick to try to draft its next franchise quarterback.

The Browns also own the No. 12 pick, but the teams with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, also have a major need at QB. If Garoppolo truly is off the board (which is no guarantee) there might be a scramble to draft a top signal-caller like Trubisky or Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in the top three.

If you ask Schefter, though, Cleveland will take the “safe” route and draft the highest-rated player in the draft with the first pick.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images