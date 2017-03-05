NFL

NFL Rumors: Browns Taking QB With No. 1 Pick Would Be ‘Major Shock’

by on Sun, Mar 5, 2017 at 10:43AM
All eyes will be on the Cleveland Browns at the 2017 NFL Draft. There’s no way they screw it up, right?

The Browns, of course, have this year’s No. 1 overall pick. And while Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett is the consensus top player on draft boards, it’s been rumored that Cleveland is “strongly considering” taking quarterback Mitch(ell) Trubisky to fill a dire need at QB.

But the Browns drew some attention Sunday by tweeting out a video of Garrett’s impressive 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter used the opportunity to throw cold water on the Trubisky-to-Cleveland rumors.

Schefter also was the one who reported the New England Patriots won’t trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. The Browns would figure to be a top suitor for the backup quarterback, but Schefter appears convinced that Garoppolo won’t get moved, and that Cleveland won’t use the No. 1 pick to try to draft its next franchise quarterback.

The Browns also own the No. 12 pick, but the teams with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, also have a major need at QB. If Garoppolo truly is off the board (which is no guarantee) there might be a scramble to draft a top signal-caller like Trubisky or Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in the top three.

If you ask Schefter, though, Cleveland will take the “safe” route and draft the highest-rated player in the draft with the first pick.

