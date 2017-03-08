New England Patriots

NFL Rumors: DeSean Jackson To Patriots ‘Isn’t Happening’ Without Steep Pay Cut

by on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 8:48AM
1,066

The New England Patriots reportedly have their eyes on several high-profile wide receivers this offseason.

But it appears you can cross one name off that list: impending free agent DeSean Jackson.

It’s very unlikely the Washington Redskins wideout signs with the Patriots in free agency despite New England reportedly expressing interest in Jackson, NFL Media’s Mike Garofolo reported Wednesday morning.

That sure sounds like Jackson won’t be suiting up for the Patriots, who already have four wideouts under contract for 2017 in Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola. Jackson cost Washington $9.25 million against the cap last season, per OverTheCap.com, which easily would have made him the highest-paid player in New England — Amendola’s $7.8 million cap hit in 2017 is the closest by comparison.

The 30-year-old Jackson also has plenty of other suitors, and according to Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole, he’ll be seeking a pretty hefty contract.

There obviously is appeal in playing for a Super Bowl contender like New England — Adrian Peterson reportedly is considering taking a pay cut to join the Pats — but the latest signs point to Jackson getting his payday elsewhere.

Check out the 10 best fits in NFL free agency >>

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN