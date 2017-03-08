NFL Rumors: DeSean Jackson To Patriots ‘Isn’t Happening’ Without Steep Pay Cut

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots reportedly have their eyes on several high-profile wide receivers this offseason.

But it appears you can cross one name off that list: impending free agent DeSean Jackson.

It’s very unlikely the Washington Redskins wideout signs with the Patriots in free agency despite New England reportedly expressing interest in Jackson, NFL Media’s Mike Garofolo reported Wednesday morning.

The Patriots being in on DeSean Jackson sounds fun but unless he's ready to take a very steep discount, it isn't happening. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 8, 2017

That sure sounds like Jackson won’t be suiting up for the Patriots, who already have four wideouts under contract for 2017 in Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola. Jackson cost Washington $9.25 million against the cap last season, per OverTheCap.com, which easily would have made him the highest-paid player in New England — Amendola’s $7.8 million cap hit in 2017 is the closest by comparison.

The 30-year-old Jackson also has plenty of other suitors, and according to Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole, he’ll be seeking a pretty hefty contract.

There obviously is appeal in playing for a Super Bowl contender like New England — Adrian Peterson reportedly is considering taking a pay cut to join the Pats — but the latest signs point to Jackson getting his payday elsewhere.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images