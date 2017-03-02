NFL Rumors: Patriots Interested In Re-Signing Michael Floyd To ‘Budget Deal’

Share this:

The New England Patriots are interested in bringing wide receiver Michael Floyd back next season, but only if the money is right.

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reported Thursday any contract Floyd signs with the Patriots would be “a budget deal.”

Pats are interested in keeping Floyd on a budget deal, won't overextend for him. https://t.co/bvj15Pq7CJ — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 2, 2017

Floyd, who said last month he hopes to re-sign with the Patriots, is the team’s only impending free agent at the wide receiver position, though Danny Amendola reportedly would need to restructure his contract in order to stick around next season. Amendola’s current deal carries a cap hit of nearly $7.8 million in 2017 — far too rich for a player who caught just 23 passes this season.

The Patriots claimed Floyd off waivers in December after the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with him following a DUI arrest. He currently is serving a 120-day jail sentence as a result of that arrest, which could complicate his options in free agency.

According to a report by ESPN.com’s Josh Weinfuss, Floyd is scheduled to begin the home detention portion of that sentence March 13 and won’t be allowed to leave the state of Arizona until June 17 unless he receives permission from the court to do so. That would force the 27-year-old to miss the majority of the Patriots’ — or any other team’s — offseason workout program.

Floyd played in three games after joining the Patriots, catching five passes for 51 yards and one touchdown. He was inactive for New England’s final two contests, sitting out the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LI.

