Should Patriots Consider Signing Darrelle Revis To Bolster Cornerback Depth?

Darrelle Revis was a very good player back in 2014, when he helped the New England Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX. He was not a very good player in 2016, when he was overweight and struggled on a 5-11 New York Jets squad.

The Jets released Revis, and still must pay him up to $6 million, unless another team is willing to fork over that kind of cash, in 2017. That means if the Patriots gave Revis a $1 million veteran minimum salary, the Jets still would have to pay him $5 million. Revis also would receive $6 million from the Jets if he doesn’t play at all this season.

The idea of Revis playing on the Patriots while being paid by the Jets is kind of fun, but would New England actually consider it? They could trade cornerback Malcolm Butler, after all.

Watch NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and MassLive.com’s Kevin Duffy discuss the possibility of Revis returning to the Patriots above on Monday’s episode of “The Football Word.” You can also watch the full episode below.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images