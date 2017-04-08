2017 Masters Live Stream: Watch Third Round From Augusta Online

Share this:

The 2017 Masters is off to quite the start, and we should be in for even more excitement Saturday at Augusta National.

The leaderboard currently is stacked, as Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman and Thomas Pieters all currently are tied for the lead at 4-under par. And big names like Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Rory McIlroy all are within five strokes of them.

You won’t want to miss what happens next.

Here’s how to watch the third round of the Masters online:

When: Saturday, April 7

Live Stream: CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images