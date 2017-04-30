Clint Bowyer Politely Reminds Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Mind His Own Business

Share this:

NASCAR drivers have plenty to keep themselves busy once the green flag waves on race day. But before the race begins, drivers sometimes have a little too much time on their hands.

That appeared to be the case with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer during the hours leading up to Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway.

Earnhardt, who is on the first stop of his retirement tour, decided to have a little fun at the expense of Bowyer, who was getting lost in the pre-race Twitter scroll.

It didn’t take long, though, for Bowyer to let the Hendrick Motorsports driver know what he thought of the tweet.

Although Earnhardt did the world a solid and censored Bowyer’s gesture, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver tweeted tweeted his own picture that held nothing back. (Warning: the following image might be NSFW.)

Me tweeting a picture while @DaleJr 😂 at this picture! pic.twitter.com/YDJPMh8CLf — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) April 30, 2017

Despite flipping off Earnhardt, Bowyer is among many in the racing world who showed support and appreciation for NASCAR’s most popular driver after he announced his retirement.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images