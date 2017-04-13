Mitch Moreland Is Starting To Heat Up For The Boston Red Sox

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox’s newest first baseman is starting to heat up as the 2017 season is almost two weeks in.

Mitch Moreland signed with the Red Sox this past off-season and has been making the most of his opportunity. Moreland currently leads the MLB with six doubles and has been red hot in the last few games for the Red Sox. Moreland talked with Guerin Austin on his recent success at the plate.

To hear Moreland’s interview with Guerin, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images