NFL Rumors: Adrian Peterson, Saints ‘Closing In’ On Contract In Free Agency

It appears Adrian Peterson (finally) is about to have a new home.

The free-agent running back, who still is job hunting after being released by the Minnesota Vikings, is “closing in” on a contract with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Sources: #Saints & Adrian Peterson believed to be closing in on a deal that’d pay him $3M+ in ’17. Not done, but moving in that direction. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2017

It was rumored that Peterson met with the Saints earlier this month, and a move to New Orleans would bring him closer to his hometown of Houston. The 32-year-old likely would split time with Mark Ingram in the Saints’ backfield, which finished 14th in the NFL last season with 101.6 rushing yards per game.

The timing and length of Peterson’s deal still remains unclear, however, as a report surfaced two weeks ago that the seven-time Pro Bowl selection likely won’t sign with a team until after the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held in Philadelphia this weekend.

Peterson had been considered by a handful of other NFL teams, including the New England Patriots, who put him through a workout in early April.

