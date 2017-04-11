NFL Rumors: Seahawks Drop Asking Price For A Richard Sherman Trade

Share this:

Seattle Seahawks star cornerback Richard Sherman reportedly wants out of the Pacific Northwest.

And while the Seahawks reportedly are trying to honor Sherman’s request for a trade, their initial asking price was rather high.

But it appears Seattle might be lowering its price for the three-time All-Pro selection.

The initial asking price reportedly was a first-round draft pick, as well as a good player on a manageable contract. But NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the Seahawks now are looking for a first-round pick and a mid-round pick to pry Sherman away from them.

Garafolo referenced the 2013 trade that sent Darrelle Revis to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the No. 13 overall pick and a third-round pick if Revis remained on the roster the following March.

It appears the asking price for Sherman could continue to drop if he continues to try to force his way out of Seattle.

Sherman recently turned 30 but has shown little signs of regressing. He remains one of the most dominant corners in the NFL and hasn’t missed a game during his six-year career.

If Seattle’s asking price continues to drop, expect a host of contenders to try and acquire the four-time Pro Bowl corner.

