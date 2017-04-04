NFL Rumors: Tony Romo Considered ‘Every Team’s Emergency Backup QB’

Share this:

You didn’t think it’d be that simple, did you?

A surprising report surfaced Tuesday that Tony Romo is trading in his cleats for a microphone, leaving the Dallas Cowboys to pursue a career in broadcasting. But does that mean the 36-year-old quarterback is retired for good? Not exactly, according to a follow-up report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

One NFL exec texted now: "Romo is now every teams emergency backup qb in case your starter gets hurt, pay him to come out of "retirement.' " — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2017

NFL Media’s Jane Slater further hinted that Romo’s playing days aren’t completely over with, insinuating he could return to the Cowboys should the team become desperate for a QB.

Source: Tony Romo is "retiring" from football to pursue broadcasting, BUT if Cowboys ever REALLY needed him, he'd consider coming back. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 4, 2017

Of course, fans shouldn’t expect Romo to trot back out on the field after a few weeks in the broadcast booth. It appears he’s committed to trying out this new career, and there’s every reason to believe he’ll see it through for at least one full season. Considering he’s played in just five games over the last few seasons, he might not be physically ready to return to NFL action, either.

But say Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes down with a late-season injury, or the Houston Texans or Denver Broncos take another hit to their already shaky quarterback situations. Then, Romo would have something to consider, and it sounds like he’ll probably get some phone calls.

