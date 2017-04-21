Patriots’ 2017 Hall Of Fame Finalists Include Richard Seymour, Mike Vrabel

Share this:

The 2017 finalists for the New England Patriots Hall of Fame were announced Friday.

The group includes two players in Richard Seymour and Mike Vrabel who were instrumental in the formation of New England’s dynasty, as well as another, cornerback Raymond Clayborn, who starred for the team throughout the 1980s.

One of these three will be elected into the Hall through an online fan vote, with voting ending May 15.

Vrabel and Seymour each won three Super Bowls with the Patriots in the early 2000s (XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX) before finishing their careers elsewhere.

Seymour, whom the Patriots drafted sixth overall in 2001, was a Pro Bowler in five of his eight seasons in New England and a first-team All-Pro in four. Vrabel, like Seymour, played for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008. He caught touchdown passes in Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX, and earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors during New England’s undefeated regular season in 2007.

Clayborn played for the Patriots from 1977 to 1989, a span that included the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in three of those 13 seasons, and his career total of 36 interceptions has yet to be surpassed by any Patriots defender (though Ty Law tied it).

The Patriots Hall of Fame currently includes 23 former players. Running back Kevin Faulk was the most recent inductee, receiving the honor last year.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images