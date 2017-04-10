Patriots Fans Miss Chance To Buy Tom Brady’s Old Mercedes-Benz On EBay

Share this:

Sorry, New England Patriots fans, but you lost a chance to drive around like a 26-year-old Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback’s 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG recently was on eBay from a seller who purchased the car from Brady in 2007. The car was listed at $25,000, and the seller assured it was in near-perfect condition.

“Own a piece of history!” the listing said. “This car belonged to Tom Brady of the New England Patriots. Tom purchased it new in 2003 and I’ve got the pictures and documents to prove it. I purchased it in 2007 and have lovingly cared for it since.

“It has always been kept in a heated, humidity controlled garage and driven sparingly. It only gets wet when it’s washed. It has a fully documented service history from Mercedes-Benz of Danbury, CT. It has never been in any accidents. The only bodywork ever done on this car was a front bumper cover repair after a spike in a parking block put a small tear in the bottom of the lip. The whole bumper cover was replaced with an OEM Mercedes part and new 3M ClearBra was applied.”

Brady likely upgraded big time back when he sold the Mercedes, as he was a three-time Super Bowl champ and an MVP by then. The auction ended Sunday night with no bids, but the listing says the car also is available locally.

h/t Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images