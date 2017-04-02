PETA Upset With Nintendo For ‘Taking All The Cruelty Out Of Milking’

Share this:

Tweet







When designing “Milk,” a cow-milking mini game in “1-2-Switch,” Nintendo likely didn’t make realism a priority. It probably should have, though, if it wanted to avoid backlash from a certain animal-activist organization.

In a letter sent to Nintendo on Thursday, The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called out the gaming company for making light of the cow-milking process in “Milk.” The letter comes in response to Nintendo recently taking part in a c0w-milking challenge with a Vermont farm.

“Our staffers and activisits have recently played the cow-milking minigame for Nintendo Switch and realized you’ve taken all the cruelty out of milking,” PETA president Ingrid E. Newkirk said in the letter. “We have more than 35 years of experience investigating dairy farms where cows are exploited for their milk, and it is NEVER that pleasant for these animals. Can we have some realism here, please?”

PETA didn’t stop there, however, as Newkirk, in a post to the group’s blog Thursday, expanded on her issues with the game.

“We’d be happy to provide you with video footage of the filthy conditions that cows endure on farms for you to include in your game,” Newkirk wrote. “If you think that the gruesome nature of this would be too upsetting, we suggest that instead of sugarcoating the subject, Nintendo switch to simulating activities in which no animals suffer.”

We see what they did there.

Regardless of how you feel about “Milk,” there certainly are other reasons to to be upset with the Nintendo Switch, including its limited game library, of which “Milk” is a part.