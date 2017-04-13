Senators’ Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Them After Bruins Win Game 1

Share this:

The Ottawa Senators looked as though they were on their way to a victory in Wednesday night’s Game 1 against the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Bruins turned in a sluggish second-period performance, which allowed the Senators to take a one-goal lead heading into the final frame. Boston’s offense, specifically, struggled mightily in the period as it failed to record a shot on net.

In response to the Bruins’ putrid second period, the Senators’ Twitter account decided to poke fun at their opponent.

The Bruins failed to record a shot on goal in the second period. Can someone in the advanced stat community tell us if that is good? — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 13, 2017

While they failed to do so in the second period, the Bruins would record shots on goal in the final frame, which included goals from Frank Vatrano and Brad Marchand. The two tallies were all Boston would need, as it hung on for a 2-1 victory in Game 1.

The Twitter world did not soon forget Ottawa’s tweet, which was ripped to shreds on social media following the Senators’ loss on home ice.

Hey the Bruins scored two goals and the @senators only 1. Can someone in the advanced stats community tell me if that's good? — Playoffs!!1 in 2017 (@mlse) April 13, 2017

The Bruins defeated the Senators 2-1, to take a 1-0 series lead. Can someone in the advanced stat community tell us if that is good? — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 13, 2017

The advanced stat community can confirm that losing Game 1 2-1 negatively impacts a teams chances of winning a series https://t.co/0vgxuEKdhM — HSAC (@Harvard_Sports) April 13, 2017

We have a feeling the Senators’ Twitter account will be more conservative in Game 2.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images