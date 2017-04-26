Take A Look At Mike Gillislee In A Patriots Uniform For The First Time

Share this:

Tweet







Mike Gillislee seems pretty excited to begin the next chapter of his NFL career.

On Tuesday night, one day after he officially signed with the New England Patriots, the running back tweeted a photo showing what he’ll look like in a Patriots uniform.

According to the photo, Gillislee will continue to wear No. 35, last worn in New England by running back Tyler Gaffney.

Gillislee, a restricted free agent until this week, landed with the Patriots after New England extended an offer sheet to him and his former team, the Buffalo Bills, declined to match. He’ll join a loaded Patriots backfield that also includes Dion Lewis, James White and fellow newcomer Rex Burkhead.

Gillislee’s contract with the Patriots is a two-year deal worth a reported $6.4 million. The 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, having averaged 5.7 yards per carry on 101 rushing attempts for the Bills in 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images