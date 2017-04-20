Tom Brady Had Very Good Reason For Skipping Patriots’ White House Visit

Share this:

Tom Brady wasn’t among the 34 New England Patriots players who visited the White House on Wednesday, but we doubt many will argue with his reason for skipping the festivities.

Multiple outlets reported Wednesday morning the quarterback was staying home in Boston to spend time with his mother, Galynn, who is recovering from cancer treatments that forced her to miss all but one Patriots game (Super Bowl LI) this season.

Brady, who said he was missing the visit to attend to a “personal family matter,” offered more context on social media, revealing in an Instagram post that Wednesday was his parents’ 48th wedding anniversary.

For 48 years, my sisters and I have had the best example of love, friendship and compassion in our lives! And it's so special to celebrate together! I love you mom and dad! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Though he’s a longtime friend of Brady’s, President Donald Trump didn’t mention the Super Bowl MVP’s name once during his address on the White House’s South Lawn.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images