UFC 210 Weigh-In Live Stream: Watch Daniel Cormier Vs. Anthony Johnson Online

Share this:

Tweet







Daniel Cormier’s second fight with Anthony Johnson is bound to thrill UFC fans.

The fighters will lock eyes Friday afternoon during their ceremonial weigh-in, one day before they lock horns in the main event at UFC 2010 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Cormier is vying to retain his light heavyweight championship belt against Johnson, whom he beat in May 2015 at UFC 187.

The undercard features highly anticipated bouts between Chris Weidman and Gerard Mousasi, Thiago Alves and Patrick Cote, and more.

You can see the fighters hit the scale live at 4 p.m. ET in the weigh-in live stream below.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images