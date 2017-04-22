Warriors’ Steve Kerr Out For Game 3 With Illness; Kevin Durant Questionable

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors have handled the Portland Trail Blazers so far in their first-round NBA playoff series.

The two-time defending Western Conference champions have a 2-0 series lead after dominating the Blazers in Game 2, despite the absence of star forward Kevin Durant.

As the series moves to Portland for Game 3, the Warriors announced Saturday that head coach Steve Kerr will not be able to coach Game 3 due to an illness. Assistant coach Mike Brown will take over the head coaching duties for the Warriors.

Durant, meanwhile, participated in the team’s shootaround but is listed as questionable for Game 3, according to ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes.

The star forward was held out of Game 2 with a strained left calf that he suffered during the second half of Game 1. Durant missed 19 games earlier this season with a strained MCL and bone bruise in his left leg.

Tip-off for Game 3 is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Moda Center.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images