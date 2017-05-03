Adam Jones Appreciative Of Red Sox’s Chris Sale, Fenway Crowd After Ovation

Share this:

The Fenway Faithful gave Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones a standing ovation Tuesday night, and Jones was kind of shook by the gesture.

“I have never — on the road– gotten any ovations, Jones said, per CSNNE’s Mike Giardi. “Caught me off guard.”

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale stepped off the mound to give the crowd time to honor the Orioles star who said he was the target of racist taunts during Monday night’s game.

“I wanted to show him the respect he’s earned and he’s deserved,” Sale said, per ESPN’s Scott Lauber. “We have a great fan base here. I don’t want a few idiots to mess that up. I think Fenway came together, the Boston fans came together and did the right thing today, plain and simple.

“Adam’s one of the best players in the game, and he’s very well-respected. He’s a good guy. I know him. He’s a good person. I don’t think anybody deserves to go through anything like that. I was appreciative of that moment. It was special to see Boston come together and make the right choice, do the right thing.”

Jones applauded Sale after the game for stepping off the mound.

Adam Jones says the ovation was much appreciated. Tipped his hat for Chris Sale, who works quickly, letting the moment marinate. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 3, 2017

